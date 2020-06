Escondido community members take a knee for racial justice and unity

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – People in Escondido, both faith and city leaders, along with police officers, knelt in silence to demonstrate commitment to racial justice and community unity.

It was a very powerful moment as the community knelt in silence as a bell rang nine times on the city hall plaza. The 9 rings were in remembrance of the nearly 9 minutes former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck.