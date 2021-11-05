Escondido Councilmember Consuelo Martinez hosting cleanup events first Saturday of every month

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Escondido Councilmember Consuelo Martinez is hosting cleanup events first Saturday of every month.

Martinez says she’s noticed more trash piling up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, so she started these events to help clean and beatify the neighborhood while also instilling community pride and purpose.

Cleanups will take place the first Saturday of the month from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at the Classical Academy High School Parking Lot, 207 E Pennsylvania Ave, Escondido, CA 92025.

This Saturday, November 6th, will be the first time she’s partnered with the SDSU Tobacco Product Waste Reduction Project.

Councilmember Martinez discussed the upcoming cleanups on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.