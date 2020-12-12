Escondido Downtown Business Association on supporting local businesses in Escondido





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) The Escondido Downtown Business Association is encouraging San Diegans to support the arts and other small businesses.

For Small Business Saturday the Escondido Downtown Business Association created an online gift guide. It is being updated as a Holiday Gift Guide, which can be found on the Escondido Downtown Business Association website, as well as their Instagram and Facebook pages.

The holidays have been tough – but it is important that we be nimble. We – at Stone & Glass, a glassblowing studio on West Grand created The Collector’s Club, where people can sign up for a monthly subscription to have a hand-blown, limited edition color combination glass (either stemless wine or rocks glass) shipped each month to their home.

In addition to the arts, the Holiday Gift Guide will list restaurants that are open for take-out or might also have merchandise for sale.

Carol Rogers joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss supporting businesses in Escondido.