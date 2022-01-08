Escondido is beginning the independent redistricting process and wants to best reflect YOUR community





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – The City of Escondido is redrawing the council district lines and the city wants the public input.

They will be holding city council meetings, to hear your input on the redistricting situation, so they can best draw the boudaries in your interest.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Zachary Beck, an Escondido City Clerk, about the Independent Redistricting process and how you can contribute your input in Escondido.

esconidido.org/independent-redistricting