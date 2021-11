Escondido leaders debate SANDAG’s possible per mile tax for drivers





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Controversy over a SANDAG’s possible “road usage charge” is heating up.

Part of the $163 billion transportation improvement plan could include a charge for every mile driven.

For the first time, leaders in Escondido met to discuss the SANDAG plan and are divided on whether this plan should move forward.

