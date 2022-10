Escondido Mayor McNamara: The City’s job is to provide quality of life services





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election.

He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible.

Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is Escondido’s best vote.