Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara discusses the launch of the new ‘Super Pantry Program’ to distribute 1.2 million pounds of food

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Mayor Mary Salas and Mayor Paul McNamara, representing central, southern and northern San Diego County, will join a news conference launching the San Diego Food Bank’s new countywide “Super Pantry Program.”

The event will conclude with a “drive-thru” check presentation ceremony announcing the 35 nonprofits selected by the Food Bank to become “Super Pantries” and each receiving a $20,000 capacity grant check.

The Food Bank’s “Super Pantry Program” will help meet the skyrocketing demand for food assistance from tens of thousands of families impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. “Super Pantries” will be open throughout the week. They will reduce food lines, shorten wait times, and provide contactless distributions in “drive-thru” lanes and at “walk-up” kiosks. With longer service hours on multiple days every week, the Food Bank can serve more households, more safely, more efficiently and more quickly.

The new $1 million Super Pantry Program, made possible by donors to the Food Bank’s COVID-19 Response Fund, will strengthen the Food Bank’s safety net programs, ahead of further potential spikes in demand in the fall.

Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara spoke about the new program on Good Morning San Diego just before the ceremony.