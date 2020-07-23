Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara is proposing new initiatives to support their businesses

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – From the start of the pandemic, the City of Escondido has rallied to come up with creative, flexible, and sustainable support for their business community.

Mayor Paul McNamara and the city are supporting and encouraging safe outdoor activities to enjoy with family during this time. Activities include drive up comedy shows, socially distanced fitness classes in our local parks, and even exploring doing paddle up movies at the lake by boat.

