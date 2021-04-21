Escondido Police fatally shoot man reportedly holding large metal object

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – An Escondido officer fatally shot a man who police say was holding a large metal object near an Escondido intersection this morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a person reporting that a man was hitting cars with a metal pole near the intersection of Broadway and Second Avenue, east of Centre City Parkway, Escondido police Lt. Kevin Toth said.

The first officer on scene found a man holding “a large metal object,” Toth said. A short time later, one officer fired at least one shot at the man.

The suspect, whose age and name were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

“The events leading up to the officer-involved shooting and the actions of the man are currently under investigation,” Toth said.