Escondido Pop Warner Werewolves to compete in Pop Warner Super Bowl

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Escondido Pop Warner Werewolves are going to the Pop Warner Super Bowl!

Escondido Pop Warner Werewolves Coach Phillip Williamson was live with the team on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

The event takes place from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11.

Their first game will take place in Orlando on Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

To support the team’s journey to Orlando, visit www.gofundme.com/f/werewolves