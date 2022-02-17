Escondido School Board Members fighting back against COVID-19 mandates





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – California’s statewide indoor mask mandate expired this week, but the mandate in schools has been extended until the end of February.

The state did not give any evidence to justify the extension, leading many concerned parents to thing the teachers unions are influencing our elected leaders, specifically Democrats like Governor Gavin Newsom.

Local school districts throughout the state have been left with the duty of enforcing the mandates, but some are not looking to do so at all. A group of Escondido School Board members, including Escondido High School Board Member and mayoral candidate, Dana White, are beginning to fight back.

White joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on Good Morning San Diego to explain what they are doing to fight back against the state’s COVID-19 mandates, and allow students to return to normal.