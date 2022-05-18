Escondido Street Festival presents its new feature “Art in the Garden”, showcasing local artists

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year’s Escondido Street Festival will feature a new showcase of local artists.

Museums & Arts Growing Escondido Culture presents its Bi-Annual Art in the Garden, a new feature of Escondido Street Festival, Sunday, May 22.

Art in the Garden can be found at the corner of Grand Avenue and Juniper Street, on the east end of the festival, in Heritage Garden (121 N. Juniper Avenue).

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was live at a Heritage Garden Park in Escondido with details on “Art in the Garden”.