Escondido strengthens water treatment, agriculture, and recycling industries





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Escondido, which means “hidden” in Spanish, is working to further improve a few industries in one of the San Diego County’s oldest cities.

The City of Escondido is using a reverse osmosis plant to clean and treat water that will get sent to agriculture in San Diego’s north county.

They hope to continue treating the water so that in the future it becomes potable.

Furthermore, they are currently working to strengthen the city’s recycling industry and their partnership with the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the projects his city is invigorating.