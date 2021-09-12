Escondido Sunrise Rotary to host 11th Annual Grape Day 5K





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – The Grape Day 5K is happening for the 11th year and unlike last year, this event will be in-person.

The event takes place on Oct. 9.

The National Anthem will play at 7:45 a.m. and the event will begin at 8 a.m. sharp.

Jim Ponder, CEO of Turnkey Strategic Relations, joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the details of the event.

The Escondido Sunrise Rotary has organized the event and 100% of proceeds will go towards charitable causes such as the Bikes For Kids Foundation, North County Stand Down, building homes in Mexico, Boys and Girls Club, YMCAs, and more.

Sign up on www.Grapeday5k.com