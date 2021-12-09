Escondido to hold ‘Community in Unity’ event with food, libations, and more

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Escondido will be kicking off their 11th annual “Community in Unity” event Thursday evening from 5:31 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the City Hall Rotunda.

The event will bring a variety of local fare together to celebrate the holidays, complete with restaurants, breweries, wineries, savory and sweet dishes, and of course — libations.

Holiday entertainment will entrance visitors who will bring new pajamas and toys to benefit the Friends of Scott organization & the Ronald McDonald House.

Chris Cochran, Marketing & Development Director from the Greater Escondido Chamber of Commerce, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the event further.