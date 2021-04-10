Escondido youth theater is preparing third Zoomsical Performance

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – When the pandemic hit, many smoothly transitioned to working remotely, usually behind a computer.

Center Stage Productions, an Escondido-based youth theater, figured out how to perform musicals, also behind a computer.

They are calling them “Zoomsicals.”

Their newest musical is Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr., to be performed on June 26-27.

Randall Eames, director, and Andy Reynolds, student, joined KUSI to discuss their past and upcoming Zoomsicals, as well as the process of transitioning to a completely online performance.