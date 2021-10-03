Escondido’s 11th annual Grape Day 5K kicks off Oct. 9

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – The Escondido Sunrise Rotary will be holding the Grape Day 5K for its 11th year!

The 5K will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Grape Day 5K is a family-friendly event sponsored by the Bergelectric Charitable Foundation.

All proceeds from the Grape Day 5K will go towards multiple local causes.

To boot, many stores on Grand Avenue in Escondido will offer event day discounts.

Jim Ponder, President and CEO of Turnkey Strategic Relations, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

Sign up at Grapeday5k.com