ESET Spread Love Campaign with Feeding San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Spread Love by Sending Digital Valentines Cards from Feeding San Diego and help those that need it most right now.

Spread love and help provide meals for people facing hunger by sending a digital card to someone special.

Donors who send a card by making as little as a $5 donation to Feeding San Diego between now and February 14 will be matched dollar for dollar by ESET, up to $20,000.

Vice President and General Counsel ESET North America, Alexandra Albro, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the campaign you have going with Feeding San Diego.

ESET has been a big supporter of Feeding San Diego through the years. What is it about Feeding San Diegos mission that is so critical for this community?

To Direct people to purchase Digital E-cards to help feed people: https://give.feedingsandiego.org/SpreadLoveNotes