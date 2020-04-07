Essential businesses in San Diego County must post COVID-19 guidelines near entrances

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Tuesday will begin citing essential businesses that have not complied with the requirement to post social- distancing and sanitization guidelines near the entrance of their businesses.

All employees of grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants open for to- go orders, fast-food eateries, convenience stores and gas stations must also wear a facial covering at all times as part of a county health order that went into effect at midnight on Saturday.

Although the county is not mandating that residents wear face coverings, essential businesses can deny entry to customers whose faces are not covered, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Monday.

“If an individual business chooses to say that you need to have a face covering to come into their business, that is a determination that those businesses can make,” he said.

The number of San Diego County COVID-19 cases rose by 78 on Monday, reaching a total of 1,404. The number of county deaths remains at 19.

Deaths are considered a “lagging indicator” in epidemics, so the report of no new deaths doesn’t necessarily mean there haven’t not been additional fatalities, said Dr. Eric McDonald, county director of epidemiology. He said causes of death in some cases might still be under investigation.