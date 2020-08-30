Estate Planning In during the pandemic with Steve Sexton

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent study shows more than half of Americans do not have a will and/or estate plan in place.

Steve Sexton, financial consultant and CEO of Sexton Advisory Group in San Diego, California joined Good Morning San Diego and shared his best tips for guarding your financial legacy in 2020.

Sexton advises people to locate and organize all vital documents. One of the most common questions asked when a loved one passes is “Where are the documents?” From real estate deeds to birth certificates to insurance plans, locating and organizing important documents now will help remove the stress associated with trying to find these documents after you or a loved one has passed.

You can access a free Guarding Your Legacy checklist at www.sextonadvisorygroup.com to help organize and store all vital documents.

Once you complete this, Sexton recommend sharing a copy of this checklist with your family and executor.