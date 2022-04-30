Esther Valdes Clayton discusses new San Diego County ordinance that redefines who is considered a woman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County Board of Supervisors this past week held a public hearing on what some have called a controversial topic regarding the definition of a woman.

Agenda Item 34 is an ordinance that sought to implement the UN convention of eliminating of all forms of discrimination against women.

Under this ordinance, San Diego County’s definition of women has been changed to include those who were born male.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss her views on the matter and what she spoke about during the hearing.