Esther Valdes Clayton on mysterious new system at border keeps migrants guessing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City and county leaders announced Monday that the San Diego Convention Center is being made available for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children seeking asylum.

According to HHS plans, the site will be used for approximately three months with the average stay for each child from 30 to 35 days. Plans are to provide the children food, medical care, a place to sleep and showers, as well as a recreation area.

However, the children will not be allowed to leave the facility until reunification with family occurs.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Board of Supervisors’ Chair Nathan Fletcher released a joint statement on the decision Monday.

“When HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra requested our help to house some of the unaccompanied minors at the border, we knew it was the right thing to do,” they wrote. “Over the weekend, we agreed to open our convention center to the federal government for use as a temporary shelter.

“The city and county will support this federally funded effort by providing vital services to these vulnerable children who came to our country seeking safety. We are working closely with our federal partners to finalize the details for preparing to receive these young people and provide them with care, compassion and a safe space to transition while they are reunited with families or sponsors,” the statement continued.

No date is set yet for the convention center to become a temporary holding site for unaccompanied migrant children up to age 17.

The criteria to be allowed into the U.S. are a closely held secret. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has referred only to “acute vulnerabilities” that qualify families for release in the United States to pursue asylum instead of immediate expulsion.

The expulsions are among many challenges confronting the new administration at the border as it tries to maintain some elements of former President Donald Trump’s deterrent policies while taking a softer stance toward the most vulnerable migrants. The issue also looms over Biden’s efforts to pass landmark legislation that would grant a path to citizenship to all of the estimated 11 million people who are in the U.S. illegally.

The asylum system arose from an emergency measure enacted during the coronavirus pandemic by the Trump administration that is being applied unevenly by Biden.

More than seven of 10 encounters at the border in February resulted in expulsions under pandemic-related powers known as “Title 42,” named for a section of an obscure public health law the Trump administration invoked a year ago.

Biden has kept Title 42 in place as he designs what he promises will be “a humane asylum system.” Citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador are usually back in Mexico within two hours, while other nationalities are held in the U.S. to be flown home without a chance at asylum.

In a break from Trump, the Biden administration releases most children traveling alone to relatives in the U.S. and gives them notices to appear in immigration court. Nearly 9,500 such children arrived in February, up 60% from a month earlier.

Nine of every 10 encounters with single adults in February resulted in expulsions under Title 42. Mayorkas said last week that the U.S. makes exceptions only for adults with “certain acute vulnerabilities,” without elaborating.

Families fall in the middle. Six of 10 people in migrant families encountered by authorities in February were allowed to stay in the U.S. to seek asylum. Another factor, Mayorkas said, is that Mexico sometimes restricts the return of families, including in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. The number of family arrivals in February topped 19,200, more than double the level from month earlier.

Limited detention space for nationalities that cannot be expelled to Mexico may also influence who gets released in the U.S., said Theresa Cardinal Brown, managing director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

The administration has strong incentive to keep its reasoning secret.

“We know that once the criteria is made known, migrant decisions follow,” said Brown, a former Homeland Security Department official.

That has not stopped migrants from guessing.

