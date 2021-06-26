Esther Valdes Clayton on VP Harris’s El Paso visit





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following months of backlash over her response to the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, Vice President Kamala Harris made a trip to a border patrol facility in El Paso.

Since them, Harris has been facing criticism for not visiting the region sooner.

Immigration attorney and KUSI Contributor Ester Valdes Clayton, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss her thoughts on Harris’s visit.

Clayton emphasized in conversation with Austell that the U.S. already has 11 million undocumented people who have been waiting over 20 years to become legal citizens.

“Often what I hear in my office is, they say, ‘Wow, they’re paying more attention to the ones just recently coming in. I’ve been paying my taxes, I’ve been holding down a job, I’m raising U.S. citizen children. I’m doing everything I can and I still can’t get my papers and I still can’t get into the front of the line,'” Clayton echoed.

“Not until this is addressed’ and the true root causes are addressed, will we ever get any kind of immigration reform,” Clayton concluded.