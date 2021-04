Esther Valdes Clayton on why migrants are surging at the border





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden Administration is continuing to gain a grip on the border crisis.

To ameliorate the surge, the San Diego Convention Center is being used by city officials to house unaccompanied migrants who have arrived at the border to seek asylum.

Esther Valdes Clayton, KUSI Contributor and immigration attorney, joined KUSI to discuss the continued crisis at the border.