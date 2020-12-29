Esther Valdes Clayton says Asian – Pacific Islander Communities are being overlooked during pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – COVID-19 case rates continue to rise across the nation impacting racial and ethnic groups.

KUSI political contributor Esther Valdes Clayton joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on Asian and Pacific Islander groups.

Valdes discussed an article that looked at how Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander groups have had to help their own communities during the pandemic.