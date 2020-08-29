Esther Valdes on President Trump’s immigration policy

At the Republican National Convention the president tried to convince the nation that he deserves a second term.

Immigration Attorney and KUSI Contributor Esther Valdes Clayton, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss what Trump’s biggest impact has been on immigration.

Valdes Clayton said ” the election will focus on 3 main issues: coronavirus response, economy and racial issues and last week’s RNC focused on issues affecting minority voters such as criminal justice reform, employment, home ownership, small business loans and school choice.

The immigration Attorney also said “several polls show latinos supporting Trump close to 40% in spite of racial rhetoric and immigration clampdown and Trump focused on lowest illegal immigration rates in decades and high number of deportations of gang members and criminal aliens.”

While Mexico never did pay for the “big, beautiful wall” Trump pledged to build along the 2,000-mile southern border — the signature promise of his 2016 campaign — the project is now underway, with 450 miles expected to be completed by the end of December. (Only a sliver of that, however — just 4 miles — has been built along stretches where no barrier stood before.) And Trump has succeeded in fundamentally transforming the nation’s immigration system, despite resistance from the courts and little cooperation from Congress.

Using more than 400 executive actions, according to a recent analysis by the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, Trump has effectively shut down the asylum system at the southwest border and slashed refugee admissions. At the same time, Trump has imposed a slew of new restrictions on legal immigration, with the pandemic spurring many more. With so few visas being processed and immigration fees collected, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has all but run out of money and is about to furlough large swaths of its workforce.

Some specific promises on immigration went unfulfilled: Trump failed to create a new “deportation force,” never met his pledge to deport millions, didn’t end funding for sanctuary cities that don’t cooperate with immigration authorities and didn’t move to end the constitutional right to birthright citizenship. But he did clamp down on “catch and release” of immigrants in the country illegally, enhance background screening of migrants and move to suspend immigration from a host of majority-Muslim nations — an evolution of the Muslin ban he floated during his campaign.