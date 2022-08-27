Esther Valdez Clayton: back with another border update

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego has been declared the epicenter of the fentanyl crisis by the U.S. Dept. of Justice, a crisis that has lead to thousands of deaths nationally.

The U.S. – Mexico border along San Diego has been the subject of conversation repeatedly due to this drug crisis, and also because of recent alleged attacks on U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdez Clayton joined KUSI’s Logan Burnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what measures are being taken to combat the issues at the border.