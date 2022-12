Eureka Lights gathers donations for San Diego Humane Society





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This holiday season, Eureka Lights on Crane Ave. in Escondido is raising funds for the San Diego Humane Society.

The free local light show accepts donations each night and has announced they will match each donation dollar for dollar up to $1000.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live on location with details.