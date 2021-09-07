Evacuation orders lifted for ‘Aruba’ fire after burning 54 acres at 60% containment





RAINBOW (KUSI) – Mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Monday for residents near Rainbow, as firefighters made progress battling the Aruba Fire.

Crews stopped the advancement of the fire in Rainbow, which had scorched 54 acres and was 60% contained, said Capt. Frank LoCoco of Cal Fire San Diego, who joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego.

#ArubaFire [Update] The Fire is holding at 54 acres and is now 60% contained. Firefighters will continue to work, building containment. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 7, 2021

“We’ll be out there working today and possibly tomorrow, but (the situation is) looking good,” LoCoco said.

A previous account reported that the fire had burned an estimated 100 acres, with 15% containment. Those numbers were revised due to better mapping, CFSD reported.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for some residents southeast of Rainbow near Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane.

A temporary evacuation center was set up at Vallecitos Elementary School, located at 5211 Fifth St. in Fallbrook, CFSD said.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies helped residents with the evacuation.

The wildfire broke out around 4:15 p.m. Sunday with a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.

#ArubaFire [update] The forward rate of spread has been stopped. The fire is now 15% contained.

🎥 @FirePhoto101 pic.twitter.com/YNbuAwUBWO — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 6, 2021