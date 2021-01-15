Evacuations underway due to 250 acre brush fire in Thousand Oaks
THOUSAND OAKS (KUSI) -Evacuations are underway as firefighters battle a quick moving brush fire burning near homes in Thousand Oaks Thursday.
Crews responded to a brush fire on the north side of Erbes ROad near Sunset Hills Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.
By 6:07 p.m., the Erbes Fire had grown to 100 acres, officials said.
At 6:25 p.m. the fire was at 250 acres, officials said.
The National Weather Service described the Erbes Fire as being a “dangerous fire.”
The blaze erupted amid warm, dry, windy conditions causing elevated to critical fire weather throughout in Southern California.