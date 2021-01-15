Evacuations underway due to 250 acre brush fire in Thousand Oaks

#ErbesFire; Fire is approximately 250 acres with structures and infrastructure threatened. No structures loss. @VENTURASHERIFF is working on voluntary evacs. pic.twitter.com/17Hrwndp6E — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 15, 2021

THOUSAND OAKS (KUSI) -Evacuations are underway as firefighters battle a quick moving brush fire burning near homes in Thousand Oaks Thursday.

Crews responded to a brush fire on the north side of Erbes ROad near Sunset Hills Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.

By 6:07 p.m., the Erbes Fire had grown to 100 acres, officials said.

At 6:25 p.m. the fire was at 250 acres, officials said.

The National Weather Service described the Erbes Fire as being a “dangerous fire.”

The blaze erupted amid warm, dry, windy conditions causing elevated to critical fire weather throughout in Southern California.