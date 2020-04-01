Evans Hotels is supporting their employees with care packages amid coronavirus pandemic





MISSION BAY (KUSI) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Evans Hotels is providing care packages for all employees to pick up at the Bahia Resort Hotel, one of their properties.

The care package delivery operated like a drive-thru and volunteers placed the packages in the employees cars. The packages include home necessities like toilet paper, plus groceries! The groceries vary with different kinds of fruits and vegetables, farm-fresh eggs, a whole chicken, ground beef, pasta, rice, beans, coffee, bread and more! Each package is meant to feed a family of four.

Evans Hotels aims to support their employees and their families during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as supporting San Diego’s local vendors that Evans Hotels has sourced from for many years. Some of the vendors have also volunteered to donate items.

All Evans Hotels employees are able to pick up one of the care packages. Evans Hotels consists of the Bahia Resort Hotel, Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, and the Lodge at Torrey Pines.

KUSI’s Jason Austell was live in Mission Bay at the Bahia Resort Hotel getting all the information on how this company is helping their employees through this difficult time.

A special employee appreciation event is about to get going at the Bahia Hotel on Mission Bay. Details coming up on @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/5f5koXQyxq — Jason Austell (@JasonAustell) April 1, 2020