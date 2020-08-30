Event organizer says new state system leaves out small events

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County officials have announced some local businesses will be able to operate indoors in a limited capacity starting Monday.

The announcement came just hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom released a new state system Friday that sorts counties into one of four tiers based on the extent of the area’s COVID-19 outbreak,

On Monday, restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters and museums will be allowed to maintain up to 25% occupancy or 100 people — whichever is less. Gyms may operate with 10% occupancy. Hair salons, barbershops and nail salons may operate indoors with normal capacity. Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said the county would follow state guidelines that indicate retail businesses are to be restricted to 50% occupancy.

Kevin Hellman, Event Organizer. San Diego Event Coalition said he is irritated because swap meets can operate, but small events cannot.

A local swap meet had thousands of people on Saturday and it was legal. He is upset they can make money and his industry isn’t even mentioned.

According to Hellman there are 200,000 San Diegans in the event industry and they are out of work because the governor won’t allow gatherings.