Events industry remains the last to reopen as business owners struggle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s one of the most important parts of San Diego’s economy, yet they were the first to close and likely the last to fully reopen.

Every year, more than 200,000 people make their living in San Diego by working in the events industry.

Since the government lockdowns began, there have been no events allowed and so far, there are no plans or guidance on how to reopen.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with people in the industry to find out about their unfortunate struggles and what they want to see from our government.