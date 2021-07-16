Everything you need to know about Del Mar Races Opening Day 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s Opening Day at Del Mar and KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego team was broadcasting live from the racetrack all morning.

Del Mar Thoroughbred Club CEO, Joe Harper, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and Paul Rudy on the set to discuss all the changes people will see this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most notably, tickets are much more limited than past years.

But as always, there will be another hat contest! KUSI’s Lauren Phinney spoke with hat designer ! She explained the trendy theme this year is colorful celebration, but added that white is always in style.

KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego team posted some fun moments to their personal social profiles: