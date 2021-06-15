Everything you need to know about San Diego’s reopening tomorrow

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As California is hours away from full reopening, many are still left with questions, especially in regards to mask mandates and what post-June 15 will look like.

Dr. Mona Hacker of Horizon Clinical Research joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss what San Diegans need to know going forward.

Fully vaccinated folks need not wear a face mask unless in the following situations:

— on public transit, including airplanes, ships, trains, buses, taxis and ride-hailing vehicles, and in transportation hubs such as airports, but terminals, train stations, seaports, marinas and subway stations;

— indoors at K-12 schools, child-care facilities and other youth settings;

— health-care settings, including long-term care facilities;

— at state and local correctional facilities and detention centers; and

— at homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers.

Vaccination status will be on the honor system, meaning most places will not confirm vaccination, explained Dr. Hacker.

However, as for workplace mask mandates, Cal/OSHA’s board will vote on the matter on June 17, two days after full reopening.