Ex-cop to stand trial in El Cajon for allegedly falsifying police report

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The trial has begun for the La Mesa police officer who faces charges of falsifying a police report after detaining an unarmed Black man at a trolley stop in May of 2020.

Prosecutors have said that the former La Mesa Police Department Officer Matt Dages lied about the arrest of Amaurie Johnson, the man he detained near the Grossmont Trolley Station while he waited to be picked up by his friend.

A portion of the exchange was recorded and it went viral just days after the death of George Floyd.

The police officer’s wife, Christina Dages, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the trial.