Ex-Phoenix TV anchor joins GOP race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Phoenix television news anchor has filed paperwork to seek the Republican nomination for Arizona governor in 2022 and launched a website to tout her campaign.

Former Fox 10 anchor Kari Lake on Tuesday joined two other Republicans who launched their campaigns last month.

Lake has been widely seen as a possible candidate since leaving her job in March and criticizing a media landscape that she contends needs more balance.

Lake joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss her candidacy and about the media in general.

State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and developer Karrin Taylor Robson announced their intent to seek the GOP nomination last month.

Former Nogales mayor and Obama Administration official Marco Lopez is seeking the Democratic nomination. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022 while denouncing the Republican-controlled state Senate’s ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election.