Examining the history of pandemics: Polio epidemics in relation to COVID-19 today





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another pandemic, Polio, was nearly eradicated with the Salk Vaccine in 1955.

At the time, little was known about this disease that paralyzed and sometimes killed young children. Now, scientists around the world are racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Salk Institute professor Greg Lemke joined KUSI News by phone to discuss the relationship of Polio and coronavirus.