Exclusive: BET Founder Robert Johnson shares solutions to racial inequality problems in America





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amid all the protests and racial turmoil causing destruction around the United States, many influential voices are speaking out to share advice on solutions to improve life for black Americans.

Black Entertainment Television founder, Robert Johnson, has been one of the people who has been very outspoken on this issue.

In recent interviews, Johnson criticized people who are pulling down and destroying statues, calling them “borderline anarchists.” Johnson is also very critical of the idea that black Americans are in support of these destructive efforts.

Instead of tearing down statues, Johnson believes black Americans would benefit more from programs that make structural changes, designed to fix longstanding issues facing the black community, like economic inequality.

Robert Johnson discussed a multitude of topics relating to what is going on in America ranging from destruction of statues, economic solutions to racial inequality, and the upcoming 2020 presidential election.