EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley discusses success of RNC

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – The 2020 Republican National Convention wraps up tonight with a speech from President Trump.

The first three days of the RNC featured speeches from the president’s family members, governors, Members of Congress, former athletes, veterans, and everyday Americans sharing their personal stories.

KUSI has interviewed a few of the people who spoke at this year’s RNC including, Lara Trump, Lou Holtz, Kayleigh McEnany, and Kimberly Klacik.

Thursday, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the success they have seen so far at this year’s RNC, and preview President Trump’s speech that is expected to draw a crowd of over 1,000.

Gidley explained there is a “market difference to hear the Democrats for four days talk about how America basically is inherently evil and the cause of the world’s problems, versus our convention which is all about America’s greatness.”

Gidley continued, “while we’ve had difficulties, that’s not unique to America. What’s unique to America, is that we come out of those difficulties, stronger, together. We’re going to do the same thing with this coronavirus, and this economic slump because of this president’s leadership.”