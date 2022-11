Exec. Producer Lesley Paterson discusses “All Quiet on the Western Front”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Critics are calling the new Netflix movie “All Quiet on the Western Front” one of the best war movies ever made.

The film follows the life of a German soldier after enlisting in the army with his friends during World War I.

Joining me to discuss the film is executive producer and co-script writer, Lesley Paterson.

