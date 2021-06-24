Executive Director of VA Education Service says GI Bill modernizes and expands services

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The GI bill is modernizing, providing more education services and resources to our nation’s heroes.

In March, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law, and the VA received $17 billion.

Charmaine Bogue is in charge of servicing the nation’s veterans, service members and their family members and dependents (which make up about 30% of those served by the GI Bill) with education benefits every year, and she discussed what the bill will do with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

The new services include on-the-job training programs and apprenticeships, rapid retraining and job placement as well as education at colleges and universities that offer advanced degrees.