Experience the Islands at the 8th annual ‘Island Vibes Music Festival’, Aug. 13th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We’re catchin’ the island vibes here in San Diego this weekend!

KUSI got a taste of Pacific Island Culture, from music to dance, and of course, food, with a sneak peek of this weekend’s “Island vibe music festival”.

Event producer, Natalie Ficarra, and President of “Leafe It B”, Brendalyn Sims, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowsi on the Patio with more.