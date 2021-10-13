Experts might stop recommending aspirin to patients 60 and older

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Experts may stop recommending that people aged 60 and older take aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke unless they have significant risk factors.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force is also proposing a new recommendation for adults in their 40s and 50s to talk to their clinicians about taking low-dose aspirin.

That marks the first time the recommendation has been considered for people in their 40s.

The changes stem from risks of bleeding in the stomach, intestines, and brain linked to aspirin.

People already taking aspirin for a previous heart attack or stroke should continue doing so.

Dr. Bryant Nguyen, Cardiologist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s Burr Heart & Vascular Center, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the possible changes in medical recommendations.