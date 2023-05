Experts predict trend of flight delays this summer due to air traffic controller shortage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year is expected to be the busiest Memorial Day travel weekend in 20 years, kicking off the Summer travel season with a bang — and potentially an increase in flight delays.

Experts believe that a national shortage of air traffic controllers will lead to an increase in delays.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with details.