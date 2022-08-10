Experts weigh in on who would benefit from Prop. 27 legalizing online sports betting





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The proposed Prop. 27 will legalize online sports betting in California, but how will this impact Native American tribes throughout the state?

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards talked to experts and invested individuals on how the new legislation would affect them.

Legal Analyst Dan Eaton said, “15% of the revenue generated by this expansion of gaming would go to would go to non-gaming tribes in the form of a trust fund.”

Prop. 27 also designates portions of revenue to fight the growing problem of homelessness throughout California.

To be clear, Draftkings and Fanduel have two different products, a daily fantasy gaming and then the sportsbook. Daily Fantasy is already legal in California, but sportsbooks are not.