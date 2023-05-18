Expiration of Title 42 to impact drug smuggling, say experts





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The flow of migrants into the United States will impact narcotic smuggling, say experts like Michael Brown, former DEA special agent Michael Brown of Rigaku Analytical Devices.

The influx of migrants crossing the border created greater pockets of illegal crossing. The attention of USBP was spread thin in the first days of Title 42’s expiration, creating gaps that migrants smuggling drugs could pass through.

Brown joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss the issue.