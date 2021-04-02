Explaining the importance of water safety with mother who lost her son to drowning





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Summer approaches, it’s crucial to understand the importance of water safety, especially here in San Diego.

San Diego mother Virginia Castillo tragically lost her son to drowning, and now runs a water safety Facebook page, called Ean’s Sunflower.

Castillo joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to explain the importance of water safety as we approach the warm weather season.

Ean’s Sunflower Facebook page can be viewed by clicking, here.