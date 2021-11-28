Extensive search fails to locate missing Fallbrook woman

FALLBROOK (KUSI) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department conducted an extensive search Saturday for an 83-year-old Fallbrook woman reported missing more than three weeks ago.

Elena Roy’s husband, Chris Cataldo, told authorities she was last seen Nov. 3 in the 900 block of Woodcreek Drive, in Fallbrook, said sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Roy suffers from dementia and has been known to walk away from her home before, Seiver said.

The sheriff’s search and rescue volunteers conducted an all-day search of the Santa Margarita riverbed Saturday on foot, using off-road vehicles, dogs and drones, he said. They searched a shallow pond and a river in the area but could not locate Roy.

She is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has graying dark hair and wears glasses, according to deputies.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a tri-tone (white, light blue and dark blue) top with dark pants.

Cataldo told Village News that Roy, who prefers to go by her maiden name Lorea, has had “incrementally increasing dementia” over the past four or five years.

“The only thing that matters to me is that she shows up, period,” Cataldo told Village News.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285- 6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.