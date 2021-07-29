Extra needed for ‘Scuba the Movie’ July 29, Aug. 4 & 6





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Scuba the Movie” is filming here in San Diego and they need extras.

It’s a coming-of-age film about the high school theater world.

Extras are needed for July 29, Aug. 4 ,and Aug. 6.

July 29

⁃ 9:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

⁃ Only 10 people needed, preferably above the age of 40.

⁃ Location: Poway High School

August 4

⁃ 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

⁃ Any Age

⁃ Location: The Grand Ritz Escondido

August 6

⁃ 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

⁃ Any Age

⁃ Location: Del Norte High School

To be an extra, email scubathemovie@gmail.com.

Still room for a few extras for tomorrow's filming. You could be in the movies. 930am in Poway – email ScubaTheMovie@gmail.com https://t.co/euJ6R3jYyn — Steve Vaus (@SteveVaus) July 29, 2021

Nathan Berl, Line Producer at “Scuba the Movie” joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the movie.