Extra needed for ‘Scuba the Movie’ July 29, Aug. 4 & 6
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Scuba the Movie” is filming here in San Diego and they need extras.
It’s a coming-of-age film about the high school theater world.
Extras are needed for July 29, Aug. 4 ,and Aug. 6.
July 29
⁃ 9:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.
⁃ Only 10 people needed, preferably above the age of 40.
⁃ Location: Poway High School
August 4
⁃ 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
⁃ Any Age
⁃ Location: The Grand Ritz Escondido
August 6
⁃ 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
⁃ Any Age
⁃ Location: Del Norte High School
To be an extra, email scubathemovie@gmail.com.
Nathan Berl, Line Producer at “Scuba the Movie” joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the movie.